 Indore: MKHS Gujarati Girls College Alumni Meet
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 03:45 AM IST
article-image
Indore: MKHS Gujarati Girls College Alumni Meet | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : The alumni meet of MKHS Gujarati Girls College was held in AGM College. Alumni association president Madhu Mohta in her welcome address said that the college would use solar energy and it was also been decided that the girls of the college would be taken on an industrial visit.

Association vice-president Jyoti Sanjay Jain, chairman of Gujarati College, Ramesh Bhaj Shah, college principal Govind Singhal and other faculty members were present in the programme.

Kemisha Soni created a design portal for employment awareness and management guidance and support. Jeena Agarwal announced a donation of Rs 21,000/- to the college.

