 Indore: Mixed response to auto-rickshaw strike
The auto-rickshaw drivers gathered at Chimanbagh grounds in the morning.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 06:04 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Auto-rickshaws of the city went on strike on Monday to press for their various demands including fixing routes for e-rickshaws. The auto-rickshaw drivers gathered at Chimanbagh grounds in the morning.

However, even before the strike, the auto-rickshaw drivers seemed to be divided into two factions.

While the Bhagwa Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Association had given a call for the strike, the Indore Auto-Rickshaw Driver’s Federation had opposed the strike.

Bhagwa Auto Rickshaw Drivers Association had put forward three major demands which included stopping illegal bike rickshaws, fixing routes for e-rickshaws and waiving fines imposed through e-challans.

Union president Virendra Kumar Tripathi said that about 30,000 auto-rickshaws are taking part in the strike. He said, “The strike was a success around the city as every auto driver was supportive of the fact that these demands are valid and must be solved on priority.”

Amid the strike, many auto-rickshaw drivers exploited passengers by demanding extra fares. In some cases, the auto-rickshaw drivers were demanding double the regular fare.

Disunity among auto-rickshaw drivers

Many auto-rickshaw drivers did not take part in the strike. Founder president of Auto-Rickshaw Mahasangh Rajesh Bidkar said that over 22,000 auto-rickshaw drivers didn’t participate in the strike and continued the routine services on Monday.

Interestingly, the Mahasangh had gone on strike a couple of months ago for the same demands.

article-image

