Indore: Missing Minor Twins Recovered By Police Within 48 Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor brothers, who went missing from their place, were reunited with their family members by the police within 48 hours in the Hira Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The brothers had left home after they were scolded by their parents. Hira Nagar police station in charge PL Sharma said that the parents of the children informed the police that their two sons aged 14 years were missing from their place on Friday.

The police registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and started a search for them. Many CCTVs of the area were examined to trace their movement.

The police searched for them and found them in their ancestral village. They were later handed over to the family members after counselling.

The boys informed the police that they left home after they were scolded by the parents over some issue.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)