Indore: Missing elderly woman found dead in water tank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly woman was found dead in the underground water tank of her house in MIG area on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Suganbai Chouhan (60), a resident of Chhoti Khajrani area. Her family members informed police she was missing from home since Thursday noon and lodged a missing person report.

On returning home, when her daughter-in-law went to fetch water from the underground water tank, she was shocked to see the body of the woman in the tank. She immediately informed other family members and the woman was taken to the hospital but it was too late.

Brother Mohan Lal informed the police that they had searched for Suganbai everywhere in the area and also at their relatives’ place. After finding her missing for hours, the family members reached the police station. Police said that no external injury marks were found on the body. The autopsy report is awaited.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:12 AM IST