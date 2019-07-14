Indore: Missing corneas shock doctors

Indore: Doctors performing the autopsy of a 17-year-old boy who committed suicide on Saturday were shocked after finding corneas of the deceased missing. The doctors stopped the autopsy midway and asked police to clear mystery about missing cornea of both the eyes. As the doctors attempted to know reason, family members of the deceased revealed that they donated eyes of the deceased to MK International Eye Bank through Muskan Group before police prepared the ‘panchnama’.

According to information, 17-year-old Anurag Ashok, resident of Bholenath Colony in Aerodrome police station area, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place due to unknown reason. “During autopsy, I was surprised to find corneas of deceased missing. Police did not mention about eye donation in the panchnama,” forensic expert Dr Bharat Vajpai said.

He said eye donation can be performed in presence of police in in medico legal cases. Meanwhile, Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani said police were informed before eye donation. “We took permission from divisional commissioner who directed the civil surgeon for it. Duty officer Dr Dinesh Acharya had given permission for eye donation,” Bagani said. He said everything was done as per norms and as per will of family members.

They informed us about eye donation: Police

Aerodromme police station TI Ashok Patidar said family members informed them about eye donation. “They informed police station about eye donation but the investigating officer had left for scene and he couldn’t get the information,” Patidar said. He said police are not competent authority to grant permission for eye donation.