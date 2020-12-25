Indore: Missing boy reaches home, courtesy Google Search

Indore: Police played Good Samaritan and technology played a vital role in reuniting a 7-year-old boy with his parents within four hours in Bhanwarkuan area on Friday. The child had lost his way back home and was roaming in the area when two policemen help him with the help of Google Search.

Bhanwarkuna police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said Himanshu Raghuwanshi, a resident of Abhinav Nagar was playing outside his house on Friday noon. After some time when little Himanshu realized that he had come a trifle too far… he realized that he had lost his way back home.

He was spotted in Palda area by two policemen Ramkrishna and Kapil from Bhanwarkuan police station around 2 pm. The policemen talked to the boy and enquired about his family. The boy’s information was not enough for the cops to locate his home.

On inquiry, the boy told the cops that he hailed from Bijbani village but he could not give complete information about his village. The policemen took him to the police station where TI Dudhi asked him about his parents but his information again did not help the police much.

Later, a cop typed his village’s name in Google Search and promptly it was mentioned that the village existed in Seoni Malwa area. The cops then spoke to their counterpart in Harda police station, who confirmed the village’s name. The cops sent the child’s photo to Harda cops. The policeman from Harda reached the village and met a relative of the child. The child’s kin confirmed that he is the child of Ravi Raghuwanshi, who resides in Abhinav Nagar. The relative also gave Ravi’s mobile number to the police.

Ravi received a phone call from the police after which he called up his wife, who informed that she was busy in household chores and now she was frantically looking for her child. Ravi later contacted the police and he was asked to come to the police station. After that, the couple reached the police station where they found their son. They thanked the police and appreciated their job.