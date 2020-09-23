Indore: Missing 7-yr girl found injured at isolated place

Indore: A seven-year-old missing girl was found in a critically injured state at an isolated place in Bhanwarkuan on Wednesday night. Her abductor, who turned out to be a relative, was captured in the CCTV installed at a place.

The footage led to the accused youth’s arrest. However, the cops were waiting girl’s medical report to confirm sexual assault.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that the victim went missing around 7.30 pm. The family members launched a search and in the process examined CCTV recording. In the footage, a youth was seen taking the girl along with him. The family members caught hold of the youth and thrashed him. However, the accused continued to mislead them about the girl. Later, the family members called the police, which found the girl in a critically injured condition. She was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Later, the police also caught the youth. He told the police he was a relative of victim’s father. He had taken the girl on the pretext of buying biscuits from the shop without informing her parents. He took the girl to an isolated place and allegedly attacked her. However, the accused didn’t confess to raping the girl. Jain further said that doctors too didn’t confirm sexual assault. He said that accused’s intention behind abduction too was not clear. Presence of other people on the spot too was being investigated. The condition of the girl was stated to be critical.