Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:10 PM IST

Indore: Missing 3-yr-old girl found within two hours

The police registered a case and a team from Chandan Nagar police station was instructed to search for the girl.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl, who was missing from her place, was recovered by the police from the area within two hours on Saturday. The family members thanked the policemen.

CSP (Annapurna) BPS Parihar said that a woman approached the police station and she informed that her three-year-old girl was missing from her place and the family members have searched her everywhere but in vain.

The police registered a case and a team from Chandan Nagar police station was instructed to search for the girl. The team started their search in the area when they were informed by someone about the girl. Later, the police managed to recover the girl from Green Park Colony and handed her over to her parents within two hours.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 11:10 PM IST
