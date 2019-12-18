Indore: Minor stabbed, beaten over water dispute

Indore: A minor was attacked by three persons with knife and stick over a heated argument for water distribution in Kanadiya area on Tuesday, police said.

According to Kanadiya police, Ajay Maurya, 16, resident of Bicholi Mardana area complained against Lucky, Rishabh Guru and Vijay Thakur, all residents of Devguradiya. He alleged that the three accused attacked him with stick and also stabbed on his hand.

Police said the victim was standing at a place to draw water from a tanker. The three accused were also there. When Ajay put his utensil to get water, one of the accused asked him to put aside his utensil and keep their utensils. Soon, the three had an argument that turned ugly. Rishab brought stick and attacked Ajay. Vijay also started kicking Ajay. Lucky then took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed on Vijay's palm. Vijay received bleeding injuries on head, face, legs and left palm.

Police booked three accused under relevant sections of IPC. Police are investigating the case. The accused are on the run.