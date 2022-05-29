Indore: Minor girl raped on marriage promise

Representative photo |

Indore​​ (Madhya Pradesh)

A youth allegedly raped a minor girl on the pretext of marriage in the Chandan Nagar area. The police arrested the accused on Sunday, and further investigation is going on.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint that she was taken to a place by the accused where he 'married' her by putting sindoor on her forehead. After that​,​ he made physical relations with her. The girl alleged that she was later thrashed by the accused. Somehow she reached home and reported the matter to the family members and later she lodged a complaint with the police.