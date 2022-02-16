Indore: Minor girl forced to drink phenyl

Indore/Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a boy who committed suicide a few days ago allegedly after his advances were rejected by a girl, took revenge on the minor girl by pouring phenyl in her mouth, on Tuesday.

A few women from the boy's family reached the minor girl's home, assaulted her family members, and then poured phenyl in her mouth. The police have registered a case against the accused women and started an investigation. The girl's family alleged that it was a one-sided affair from the boy's side and the girl had lodged a complaint against the boy with the police.

