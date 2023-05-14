Indore: Minor girl cooks abduction story after failing to clear exams

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was missing from her place, was recovered from a place in Dharampuri area on Sanwer Road on Saturday.

She had claimed that she was abducted, but it later transpired that she had gone on her own as she had failed in an exam.

Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni said that a 17-year-girl, who is the student of a college on the Sanwer Road, was dropped to Khade Ganpati by a professor of her college around 5.30 pm on Friday, and she had gone missing after that.

A case under section 363 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person for abducting her and police started an investigation.

As her mobile phone was switched off it was difficult for the police to track her location. The family members of the girl had given the mobile number of her friend to the police.

When the police talked to her friend, he informed that the girl had made a phone call to him at around 6 pm on Friday informing that she could not attend college. She requested him to save her. After that the phone was disconnected.

On Saturday morning, her father received a phone call from an unidentified number and the girl informed him that she is in Dharampuri area and making the phone call after taking phone of a person. The police reached the location and recovered her.

At first the girl informed the police that she was reaching home from Khade Ganpati area in an e-rickshaw when the e-rickshaw driver took her to an isolated place where he reportedly put a cloth on her mouth due to which she fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness, she was in a field in Dharampuri area. She later took phone from a person and made a phone call to her father.

Bus ticket reveals truth

The police found a bus ticket showing that she had travelled in the bus from Kila Maidan to Amrapali Restaurant on Friday around 5.44 pm.

She also had the sacred thread of Lord Mahakal tied to her wrist. Her clothes were clean so it was confirmed that she was not abducted and not found in the field, otherwise her clothes would have been dirty.

When the police questioned her about the discrepancies in her storyline she confessed that she had not been abducted, and had run away as she had failed in her exam and was afraid that her parents would scold her. She said she had gone to Ujjain.