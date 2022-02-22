Indore: Minor delivers baby in hospital; ‘Husband’ booked under Love Jihad, POCSO Act

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police booked a 21-year-old man late on Monday in a case of a minor girl who delivered a baby at the Government PC Sethi Hospital a couple of days ago.

The man, who claims to be her husband, was booked under seven sections of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act , two sections of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and under sections 363, 366 and 376 (2)(n) of the IPC.

The police had learned about the incident from the hospital, as well as from members of the Children’s Welfare Committee (CWC) and registered a case against the boy who belongs to another religion.

The action was taken on the basis of the counselling report of the Children’s Welfare Committee in which it was mentioned that the age of the girl is 17 years and 10 months and she delivered a premature baby at PC Sethi Hospital on February 17.

The committee also mentioned in the letter that, prima facie, the case is one of Love Jihad, and falls under the purview of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

One of the CWC members said, “During investigations, the team found that the girl was minor and a 21-year-old man of another religion claimed to be her husband. Family members of the girl fled from the scene after which the police deployed a woman cop for her protection.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:06 PM IST