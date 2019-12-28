Indore: Minor commits suicide, asks parents to trust daughter-in-law

Indore: A 16-year-old girl committed suicide on Friday night apparently because her parents did not trust her. In her suicide note she wrote that she was pained by her parent’s lack of trust on her and suggested that they should at least trust their future daughter-in-law.

Aerodrome police station incharge, Ashok Patidar said Seema Kannauje hanged herself inside her room on Friday night. Her suicide note said: “Mom and Dad I love you, and it is all right that you don’t listen to me or trust me. I have tried to talk to mom to discuss my problems but she neglected me every time.”

She further said in her suicide note, “I don’t like that my family members never believe me and that is why I am ending my life. I just wish that you treat your future daughter-in-law well and believe in her,” a police official said quoting the suicide note

There are five members in the deceased’s family. She was middle child, with one elder sister and a younger brother. The girl had studied till 9th class. Her father works in a printing press and she uses to do tailoring at home.

Police believe that upset with her family members she committed suicide. Police are further investigating the case.