Indore: Minor boy arrested in online fraud of Rs 2.24 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell arrested a minor boy in connection with online fraud of Rs 2.24 lakh on the pretext of giving a profit of 15 per cent to the complainant, an official said on Thursday. His school friend, who was also his partner in the crime was arrested earlier.

SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said that the complainant named Arvind Joshi had lodged a complaint that his son was duped of Rs 2.24 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of providing a profit of 15 per cent on his investment. The accused had posted the advertisement on a social media platform for the same.

In this case, Vivek of Rajasthan was arrested a few days ago. During the investigation, the cyber cell officials found the role of a minor boy and he was also arrested on Thursday. The minor boy is the friend of the arrested accused. He used to trap people through advertisements on social media. Further investigation is underway into the case and a search is on for other people in the crime.