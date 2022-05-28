Indore: Minor blackmailed for robbery

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Friday arrested three youths of a gang who were blackmailing a minor boy for committing a crime and had gathered valuables worth Rs 5 lakh through him.

Police said that the accused Sufian, Farhan and Ayan were arrested on the complaint of the victim's father.

Police said that the accused had taken obscene pictures of the victim and they used to blackmail him on the basis of those pictures.

They threaten to share those pictures on social media to defame him. They also threatened to kill his family.The minor remained scared and the three made him do as they demanded.

The accused forced the minor boy to do robbery in his own house and bring valuables to them from his home. He also did some robberies are other places to fulfil their demands. Police said that the accused used to send messages to the victim on social media and call him at abandoned places and take his robbed items. After every meeting, they put additional demands on the boy.

Police said that the victim is studying in Class 8 and he has been blackmailed for the past one year.

Police have recovered valuables including cash worth Rs 4 lakh from the accused.

Read Also Indore: Principal secretary Labour department holds review meeting