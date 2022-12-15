Indore: Minor among two held with stolen goods worth Rs 20L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a minor boy were caught by the police in connection with the theft at a medicine trader’s house in Khajrana and recovered stolen cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from them.

The accused and the 17-year-old boy worked at the complainant’s house and they had left their job after stealing valuables from there.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said that medicine trader Vishal Nandwani, a resident of Anand Bhawan in Khajrana, had reported the theft case on December 8. He informed the police that jewellery worth lakhs was stolen from his mother’s room by unidentified persons. The incident was discovered when his wife opened the almirah and found jewellery missing from it a few days ago. The lock of the almirah was not found broken and as the workers were missing, police started a search for them.

Police came to know that one of the workers, Suraj, and another minor boy had left the job sometime back. They were caught by the police when they were roaming in the area trying to sell the stolen goods. They allegedly confessed to their crime. Suraj allegedly told police that they were working for the past four months so they were aware of where the valuables had been kept. On November 14, they managed to steal cash and valuables worth lakhs from the almirah after which they left their jobs. Police are questioning the accused.