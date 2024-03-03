Indore: Minor Among 3 Held With 2-Wheelers And E-Rickshaw

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aerodrome police arrested two accused and detained one minor for stealing vehicles, police said on Saturday. The police also recovered six stolen two-wheelers and a stolen e-rickshaw valued at around Rs 5.50 lakh. After examining around 350 CCTV footages of the area, police reached the accused and nabbed them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Lokesh Daware of Naya Basera, Gandhi Nagar and Suyash Yadav of Banganga. The police also detained a minor. The accused are being interrogated for any other previous criminal activities. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Indore:Two Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2 Lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dwarkapuri police arrested two persons for smuggling brown sugar, police said on Saturday. The officials also seized 10 gram of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 2 lakh, from their possession. The police had set up a security checkpoint at Vidur Nagar where two suspects attempted to flee upon seeing the checkpoint and police nabbed them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Imran Multani of Pandrinath and Mohammad Sohail of Green Park Colony. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and they are being further questioned for any previous criminal activities. The police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further probe is underway.

Four Held For Assault On Café Owner, Wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatripura police arrested four accused for assaulting a café owner and his wife on Friday and other accused are on the run. The accused assaulted the couple over an old rivalry and the incident was captured on CCTV installed near the spot.

According to the police, a woman lodged a complaint with Chhatripura police stating that she had come to Sheetla Mata Temple in Silawat Pura along with her husband where seven accused, Arvind, Rupendra, Naveen, Nikhil, Bhura, Saurav and one other confronted them.

The accused began to abuse and assault the man over an old dispute. The victim’s wife tried to rescue her husband but the accused assaulted her too and threatened them with dire consequences. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated a probe into the case. The police arrested Arvind, Rupendra, Nikhil and one Surendra.