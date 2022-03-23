Indore: Minor alleges ‘Love Jihad’, youth booked

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked in the Betma area on Wednesday for allegedly forcing a minor girl to change her religion for marrying him.

Betma police station-in-charge Sanjay Sharma said the girl lodged a complaint that she had met a person who introduced himself as Rahul a few days ago. He was persuading her to marry him and, when she agreed to do so, the accused started forcing her to change her religion. It was then that the girl came to know that the accused was from a different community.

She reported the matter to her family and, later, lodged a complaint with the police. The cops claimed that the accused had been arrested a few hours after the complaint was lodged against him. Further investigations in the case are underway.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:48 PM IST