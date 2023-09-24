Indore: Minor Abducted, Raped At Knife-Point | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth under Azad Nagar police station. The accused has been arrested. Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said that the incident took place on Monday.

The accused lured the girl to an isolated place and raped her on knife-point. The girl later shared her ordeal with her parents, who lodged a police complaint.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused. The police said that the girl was scared of the accused and informed her parents about the incident after three days.

11-year girl molested An 11-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her relative in Azad Nagar, police said on Saturday. According to TI Medha, the girl was a resident of Khargone and had come to the city with her mother to meet a relative.

The relative took the girl in an auto rickshaw and touched her with bad intention. The girl objected to his act. Later, the girl informed her mother about the same. The accused was arrested.

