Indore: Minister’s men unleash violence, thrash IMC employees

Indore: Congress activists and supporters of state health minister Tulsi Silawat roughed up employees of Indore Municipal Corporation in Residency area on Tuesday when the latter began removing posters of local Congress leaders extending birthday wishes to Silawat.

A large number of Congress activists gheraoed municipal employees and beat them with sticks. They also pelted stones at them. Besides, enraged Congress activists threatened deputy municipal commissioner Mahendra Singh Chouhan for spearheading the poster-removal drive.

They issued threats as Chouhan tried to explain that action was taken on directives of municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

After being beaten badly by Silawat’s supporters, removal team led by Chouhan reached Sanyogitaganj police station and called senior officials for help. Later, the posters and banners for Silawat’s supporters were removed in police presence.

“We were removing posters from Residency area. Some people arrived there and started protesting. They also beat our employees with stick,” Chouhan told media.

He said they also pelted stones on employees after which police help was sought and drive was completed. “I have informed senior officials about the incident. We will take action as per their directions,” Chouhan said.

No police complaint was lodged by IMC in the case till late evening.

I will look into it: Silawat

Health minister Tulsi Silawat said he was in Sanwer and doesn’t have much information about the incident. “I will look into it and take cognizance,” he added.

Days of poster politics are over: Verma

PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma said no posters should be pasted in the city as the days of poster politics are over. “Tulsi Silawat was also present in the meeting in which chief minister Kamal Nath instructed us not to put posters on roads. Our leader’s instructions have to be followed,” he added.