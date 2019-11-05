Indore: Minister Verma hits out at Akash for threatening officials

Indore: Senior Congress leader and PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma, on Tuesday, targeted MLA Akash Vijayvargiya for making threatening statements against officials and said that the government is also not empty handed and have iron ornaments for such people.

During a BJP protest on Monday at the collectorate, Vijayvargiya in an apparent warning to officials said that he does not go around ‘empty-handed’, making an oblique reference to his infamous act of beating up a IMC official with a cricket bat a few months back.

“I want to make it clear to such BJP leaders that if they are not empty handed then government is also not empty handed. We have iron ornaments and the power of various sections of IPC which is capable in treating such people. He should be ashamed that he is getting electricity bill of zero rupees. We have directed officials to investigate the matter and to find out whom they were pressurising for years for getting zero bills,” he said.

The minister said that the government will not take action on such threats for now and will give a chance to Akash to improve.

Verma also targeted BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for calling chief minister Kamal Nath a fraud and said that Kailash Vijayvargiya is the biggest fraud and he will soon get the results of his deed in pension scam.

“Investigation in the pension scam has been completed and the report will come soon. The matter is under the cognizance of chief minister Kamal Nath and no one will be spared in it,” he said adding “BJP leaders are disturbed since they lost in the state and it is their frustration which is coming out in such statements.”

Modi should take classes from Dr Manmohan Singh to improve economy: “Narendra Modi should take one week classes from former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh if he wants to improve economy,” Verma said while commented on economic slowdown in the country.

He also targeted BJP leaders for commenting of Rahul Gandhi’s Bangkok and Kamal Nath’s Duabi trip and said that if Rahul Gandhi goes to foreign on his own expenditure then what is wrong in it.

Talking about Ayodhya case verdict, he said that whatever be the decision, people should end their disputes and come together to accept the decision as they have already being divided in names of religion.

BJP leaders are two-headed snakes: Verma said that BJP leaders from Narendra Modi to local level leaders, all are two-headed snakes.

“They speak something else and do something else. Narendra Modi talks about non violence in his statements by their leaders still believe in violence. In West Bengal, BJP leaders are telling people to eat beef or dog or whatever they want, but in MP, they are making issue of serving eggs in schools,” he said adding “Kailash is talking about religion but doctors suggest patients to take eggs for protein. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to eat non-vegetarian food. What one wants to eat is a personal decision and right to privacy as well.”

He challenged Kailash that he should ask Narendra Modi to declare country as vegetarian country.

Central government doing revenge politics: The Congress leader said that Central Government is indulging in revenge politics as they have put P Chidambaram in jail even when his name was not in the FIR.

“Similarly, they threatened NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Prafful Patel with raids of Enforcement Directorate. BJP is not capable of making government in Maharashtra. People have lost faith in Modi and BJP due to which they fared badly in Haryana election,” he said. Despite being party with highest number of seats, BJP is yet to form government in Maharashtra, and in Haryana they have formed government, but received fewer seats in the elections.