Indore: Minister Silawat inspects Covid Vaccination Center

Indore: Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat visited the MY Hospital on Friday to inspect the vaccination centre and to take stock of the arrangements made for the Covid vaccination campaign in the district.
He observed the preparations going on in the vaccination centre and also gave necessary guidelines for following the protocol related to vaccination. MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and MY Hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur were also present with him.
Corona vaccination campaign is being launched in the district from Saturday. For this, five government and private hospitals of the city have been selected, including MY Hospital. In the first phase of vaccination, health care providers will be given a dose of Covid vaccine. All preparations have been completed by the district administration along with the health department for the smooth implementation of the campaign.
