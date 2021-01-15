

Indore: Water ​r​​​esources ​m​inister Tulsiram Silawat visited the MY​ Hospital on Friday to inspect the vaccination ​centre and to take stock of​ the arrangements made for the Covid vaccination campaign in the​ district.

He observed the preparations going on in the vaccination ​centre and​ also gave necessary guidelines for following the protocol related to​ vaccination. MGM Medical College ​d​ean Dr Sanjay Dixit and MY Hospital​ ​superintendent Dr PS Thakur were also present with him.

C​orona vaccination campaign is​ ​being launched in the district from Saturday. For this, five​ government and private hospitals of the city have been selected,​ including MY Hospital. In the first phase of vaccination, health care​ providers will be given a dose of Covid vaccine. All preparations​ have been completed by the district administration along with the​ health department for the smooth implementation of the campaign.