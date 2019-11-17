Indore: Minister removes his pictures

Indore: Upset after seeing his pictures on hoardings near Bilawali lake on Sunday, sports minister Jitu Patwari removed them himself.

He removed some of the hoardings himself and asked his supporters to remove the rest. He had visited Bilawali lake for foundation stone laying programme of a stadium.

“Politics of hoardings and posters is over. Chief minister has directed not to put any hoarding or poster anywhere. I also want to thank mayor Malini Gaud as she had taken the initiative to remove hoardings, posters carrying pictures of politicians, ” he said adding, “We all are working together to make Indore beautiful and make it cleanest city again.”

Meanwhile, mayor Malini Gaud appreciated Patwari’s move and said his action will help in keeping the city clean. A few days ago, supporters of health minister Tulsi Silawat had a dispute with officials of Indore Municipal Corporation over removing posters on his birthday. An FIR was also lodged by IMC employee against four relatives and supporters of Silawat.