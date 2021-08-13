Indore: Minister Mishra to hoist National Flag on I-Day

Indore: Extensive preparations are going on for the grand celebration of Independence Day in the district. The main function of the district will be held at Parade Ground, located at the Mahesh Guard Lines, on August 15. In-charge of Indore district and state home minister Narottam Mishra will hoist the National Flag at this function. To finalise the preparations for the ceremony, rehearsals will be held at Parade Ground at 8.30 am on August 13.

Collector Manish Singh has assigned the duties to different officials for the successful organisation of the National Festival.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:54 AM IST