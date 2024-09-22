Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade

Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move that has raised eyebrows, doctors from government hospitals, despite earning up to Rs3 lakh per month, are increasingly leaving their posts to join private institutions. This exodus is happening even at the state’s luxurious seven-storey Super Specialty Hospital which aims to offer cutting-edge healthcare in Indore. In 2024 alone, four doctors have resigned from the hospital, following a similar trend in 2023 when six others left.

These departures include specialists such as assistant professors in neurosurgery, anaesthesia, nephrology, cardiology, paediatric surgery, and neurology. The doctors leaving the government facility are reportedly moving to institutions like AIIMS and other private hospitals.

While the well-equipped hospital like Indore offers competitive salaries ranging from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs3 lakh per month, the trend of migration persists. “A significant factor behind these resignations appears to be the restrictions on private practice imposed by the hospital's service conditions. Doctors here are barred from practising in private hospitals after working hours, a limitation that pushes many to seek opportunities elsewhere,” a senior official said.

In response to this growing trend, hospital management has initiated measures to retain their staff. A key part of this effort is offering accommodation to doctors working at the Super Specialty Hospital. For those not provided housing, an allowance will be granted to cover rent. The hospital has updated its notification for doctor appointments to reflect these new benefits.

“Despite the challenge of retaining doctors, the hospital continues to perform complex surgeries, remaining one of the most advanced government healthcare facilities in the region. Recruitment for vacant positions is ongoing after earlier attempts saw doctors leave for other hospitals. We have filled some of the posts and efforts to hire new specialists are continuing.”

- Dr Sumit Shukla Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital