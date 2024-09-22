 Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade

Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade

YES TO LIFE | Women from Pardesipura expressed fear over the rampant trade of intoxicants. The minister gives police three days to act, warns of taking strict action on the fourth day.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:00 AM IST
article-image
Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move that has raised eyebrows, doctors from government hospitals, despite earning up to Rs3 lakh per month, are increasingly leaving their posts to join private institutions. This exodus is happening even at the state’s luxurious seven-storey Super Specialty Hospital which aims to offer cutting-edge healthcare in Indore. In 2024 alone, four doctors have resigned from the hospital, following a similar trend in 2023 when six others left.

These departures include specialists such as assistant professors in neurosurgery, anaesthesia, nephrology, cardiology, paediatric surgery, and neurology. The doctors leaving the government facility are reportedly moving to institutions like AIIMS and other private hospitals.

While the well-equipped hospital like Indore offers competitive salaries ranging from Rs1.5 lakh to Rs3 lakh per month, the trend of migration persists. “A significant factor behind these resignations appears to be the restrictions on private practice imposed by the hospital's service conditions. Doctors here are barred from practising in private hospitals after working hours, a limitation that pushes many to seek opportunities elsewhere,” a senior official said.

Read Also
Indore Weather Updates: Monsoon In Its Last Leg, Indore 13% Rain Deficit
article-image

A Major Issue During Elections

FPJ Shorts
Siddharth Kannan Reveals How Pandemic Transformed His Career Path
Siddharth Kannan Reveals How Pandemic Transformed His Career Path
Weekly Market Review: US Fed Interest Rate Cut Steals The Show
Weekly Market Review: US Fed Interest Rate Cut Steals The Show
Air India Gives Refund To First-Class Cabin Passenger From Chicago-Delhi Flight
Air India Gives Refund To First-Class Cabin Passenger From Chicago-Delhi Flight
PM Modi In US: Indian Prime Minister Holds 'Fruitful' Talks With Joe Biden; Exchanges Views On Global & Regional Issues, Including Indo-Pacific And Beyond
PM Modi In US: Indian Prime Minister Holds 'Fruitful' Talks With Joe Biden; Exchanges Views On Global & Regional Issues, Including Indo-Pacific And Beyond

In response to this growing trend, hospital management has initiated measures to retain their staff. A key part of this effort is offering accommodation to doctors working at the Super Specialty Hospital. For those not provided housing, an allowance will be granted to cover rent. The hospital has updated its notification for doctor appointments to reflect these new benefits.

Drug Issue Grips Multiple Areas of Indore

“Despite the challenge of retaining doctors, the hospital continues to perform complex surgeries, remaining one of the most advanced government healthcare facilities in the region. Recruitment for vacant positions is ongoing after earlier attempts saw doctors leave for other hospitals. We have filled some of the posts and efforts to hire new specialists are continuing.”

- Dr Sumit Shukla Superintendent, Super Speciality Hospital

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIMP Elections: 15 Members Elected Unopposed In Indore

AIMP Elections: 15 Members Elected Unopposed In Indore

Indore Updates: Flight For Pune In Daytime Likely From Next Month; 8th Set Of Metro Rakes Arrive In...

Indore Updates: Flight For Pune In Daytime Likely From Next Month; 8th Set Of Metro Rakes Arrive In...

No Car Day 2024: Indore To Say 'No' To Cars, Use Public Transport Today

No Car Day 2024: Indore To Say 'No' To Cars, Use Public Transport Today

Indore: 350 Youths To Be Given Jobs In Private Sector Companies

Indore: 350 Youths To Be Given Jobs In Private Sector Companies

Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade

Indore: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Issues Ultimatum to Police Over Increasing Drug Trade