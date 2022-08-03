e-Paper Get App

Indore: Minister Gadkari to review city projects on Saturday

MP Shankar Lalwani informed on Tuesday that the minister has called a meeting at his office on Saturday, where he along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would be present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 02:26 AM IST
article-image
Nitin Gadkari |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will review the ongoing and proposed projects of the city in New Delhi next Saturday.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed on Tuesday that the minister has called a meeting at his office on Saturday, where he along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would be present. He said all projects going on in the state, including those of NHAI, would be discussed.

During his visit to the city on Monday, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 5 road development projects costing about Rs 2,300 crore and also approved the proposal of Western Ring Road costing Rs 1400 crore. He also gave approval for construction of 20 ropeways at the popular tourist destinations of the State.

Read Also
Indore: Five-day management development prog at School of Economics campus
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Minister Gadkari to review city projects on Saturday

RECENT STORIES

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

I was offered Rs 25 crore for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

ED carries out searches at 12 locations including National Herald office

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

2018-22: Banks wrote off Rs 10 lakh crore loans

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak

Visakhapatnam: 100 workers fall ill after gas leak