Indore: Minister Gadkari to review city projects on Saturday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will review the ongoing and proposed projects of the city in New Delhi next Saturday.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed on Tuesday that the minister has called a meeting at his office on Saturday, where he along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, would be present. He said all projects going on in the state, including those of NHAI, would be discussed.

During his visit to the city on Monday, Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 5 road development projects costing about Rs 2,300 crore and also approved the proposal of Western Ring Road costing Rs 1400 crore. He also gave approval for construction of 20 ropeways at the popular tourist destinations of the State.