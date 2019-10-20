Indore: Minister fumes as asst prof aspirants stage sit-in at his house

Indore: State higher education minister Jitu Patwari expressed annoyance as a group of candidates selected for assistant professor’s post staged a sit-in at his residence in Bijalpur on Sunday. They staged protest as their joining letters have not been issued. Police reached minister’s house and removed the protestors forcefully.

A group of 70 people, who were among nearly 3,100 candidates selected by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for assistant professor’s posts lying vacant in government colleges in the state, reached Patwari’s house to meet him.

When candidates were told that Patwari is in Bhopal, they staged demonstration in his residential premises. When Patwari came to know about it, he talked to OSD SB Singh posted at the office of additional director (higher education) and expressed anguish over the protest. He reportedly told OSD that he was the one who had expedited the process of their appointments.

Patwari stated that department of higher education would have given joining letters to all the candidates selected by MPPSC had the matter not been subjudiced.

The examination for the post of assistant professors was conducted last year after a gap of 25 years and results were declared.

But before the selected candidates could get joining letters, a petition was filed in High Court alleging that norms for quota for women and physically-challenged people were not followed.

The court found the allegations true to some extent and directed MPPSC to implement the quota norms. Accordingly, the selection lists were revised.

After the revised results were declared, link for seeking choice of college by the selected candidates were sought.

Just when the candidates thought that they would get joining letters a year after their selection, another petition was filed in the court, which is awaiting disposal.