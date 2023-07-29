Indore: Minister, BJP City Chief Put Up Flags At Squares Ahead Of Shah’s Visit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All of us have seen minnows in political parties putting up banners and flags ahead of some big leader’s visit to the city.

The scene was contrary in the city on Friday evening when people saw important local BJP leaders including water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta putting up party flags at different squares ahead of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit here for attending divisional booth presidents’ conference on July 30. “Everyone in the BJP is a worker.

So, it’s no big deal if senior workers were spotted putting up flags at squares. They did so for encouraging junior workers,” Ranadive said. Local BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the conference a major success.

Ranadive said that welcome stages are being set up on the route Shah is going to take from the airport. He is going to address workers at Kankeshwari ground on July 30. Besides, he said, that an arrangement team has been formed for the conference.

While Chandu Shinde and Jawahar Mangwani have been given the responsibility of decorating the main stage and venue, Jeetu Jirati has been entrusted with the responsibility of traffic, parking and managing vehicles coming from outside the city for the conference.

Rishi Khanuja, Nitin Pandey, Sanjay Jarolia, Dheeraj Khandelwal, Gangaram Yadav and Dr BL Sharma have been told to look after office management, whereas the work of decoration of Shah’s route has been given to Manish Sharma Mama, Pappu Thakur, Santosh Gaur and Amit Shukla.

While Raju Chauhan and Gudda Yadav have been told to make arrangements for drinking water at the venue, Vijay Vijwa, Nimesh Pathak and Rakesh Kushwaha have been given the responsibility of making food arrangements for workers.

Media arrangements will be made by Ritesh Tiwari and Nitin Dwivedi whereas the responsibility of IT and social media has been handed over to Harshvardhan Barve and Malay Dixit. Material distribution will be done by Raju Joshi.

