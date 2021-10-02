Indore: Minister bats for homoeopathy

Indore

Union Minister of States for Forest Ashwini Kumar Choubey inaugurated the first outlet of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt Ltd at New Palasia on Friday.

In the programme, former cricketer S Sreesant, Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra and Arshiya Arshi of MTV Splitsvilla Season 12 were also present.

In the event, Choubey said that homoeopathy is effective on every disease. There is no side effect of homoeopathy on the body. He also congratulated the company’s director Nitish Kumar Dubey for his new venture.

State Forest minister Vijay Shah said, “After I started getting treatment in homoeopathy, I realised the benefits its benefits.”

Water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, “As Indore has a habit of being on top in everything, now the city will also top in homoeopathy treatment.”

Sreesanth said, “I have a strong connection with Indore. Whenever I come here I go to Khajrana Ganesh Temple and to Ujjain Mahakal Temple. Homoeopathy treatment is best especially for some diseases compared to allopathy.”

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:18 AM IST