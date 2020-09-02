Indore: Mining officer Pradeep Khanna bungalow estimated at Rs 2.53 crore

Indore: A day after raiding his residences, a team of Indore Lokayukta police on Wednesday searched a bungalow of district mining officer Pradeep Khanna and estimated its cost along with households in it at Rs 2.53 crore.

During the raids on Tuesday, the bungalow at Mount Burg Colony, Nayata Mundla, Bypass Road Indore was sealed as nobody was found there.

On Wednesday, Lokayukta sleuths in the presence of five witnesses and accused searched the bungalow and did a preliminary evaluation. An inventory was prepared on the investigation of the three floors of the bungalow, which prima facie is found to be of about Rs 2. 53 crore, Lokayukta sources said.

The value of the goods in the house were estimated to be of Rs 1.12 crore and the house cost is estimated to be Rs 1.41 crore. However, the final estimation will be done by the Public Works Department on the basis of verification of expenditure bills.