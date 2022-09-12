Indore: Millers urge FM to abolish 5% GST on by-products of pulses

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Daal millers of the country have urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman to abolish 5% GST on by-products of pulses like broken pieces of daal and its husk.

A delegation of All India Daal Mills Association held a meeting with Sitaraman at her office in North Block, New Delhi, in this regard where the president of the association Suresh Agarwal, senior members Anil Gupta, Rupesh Rathi (Akola), Ashok Vaswani (Bikaner) and Anugrah Jain (Jabalpur) were present.

He said that by-products of pulses are also being used in cattle feed and plants that make mixed animal feed have come into vogue in the last 10 years. These plants make compound cattle feed using molasses of jaggery, corn flour, rice bran, calcium and artificial chemicals.

Agrawal said as the by-products of daal industries are used by livestock farmers of the country, we have, therefore, requested her to reconsider imposition of levy of 5% GST on the said products, which were tax free since 2017.