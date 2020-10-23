Indore: Milk to cost Rs 47 per litre from November 1, Sanchi milk prices also likely to go up

Indore: The price of unbranded milk brought to your doorstep by the milkman will now cost Rs 47 per litre from November 1, which is a hike of Rs 1.50 per litre.

The price of Sanchi brand of milk is also likely to go up in the coming days.

Bharat Mathurawala, president of Indore Dugha Vikreta Sangh, informed on Friday that they have increased the milk procurement rate from Rs 6.50 per fat to Rs 6.75 per fat. This will increase the price of milk procurement from producers from Rs 39 per litre to Rs 40.50 per litre. The final price of the unbranded milk at doorstep including delivery charges will now be Rs 47 per litre. At present, this price is Rs 45.50 per litre.

Mathurawala stated that the reason for the price hike is the rising value of cattle and price of cattle feed.

Sanchi milk prices also likely to go up



Moti Singh, President of Indore Dugha Sangh, which sells the Sanchi brand of milk, said that they were also considering increasing the milk procurement price from its producers in the near future. It means that the Sanchi milk prices may also go up.