 Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College
Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College

The delegation was led by Maj Gen Nagendra Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Indore: Military Officers From Foreign Countries Visit Army War College | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A group of 37 senior military officers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Mongolia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, Mauritius, Egypt, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Israel, UK, France and Germany visited Army War College, Mhow on Monday.

The officers are currently undergoing course at the National Defence College, New Delhi. The delegation was led by Maj Gen Nagendra Singh, AVSM, YSM, SM.

The officers visited the Army War College as part of their tour to important military training institutions in the country.

Lt Gen Devendra Pratap Pandey, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, Commandant, AWC interacted with delegation and explained various aspects of training curriculum of the College. Army War College being a premium training institution is a preferred destination on the itinerary of important military delegations.



