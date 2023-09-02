Indore: ‘Mhow Isn't Just A Place, It's A Lifestyle’

Lt Gen Datar with wife Savita |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow, at India’s core, is more than a location. It’s a heaven for Indian Army veterans drawn by shared experiences and bonds. This article explores their reason for making Mhow their home. This is the second part of a three-part series.

"The water of Chambal in Gwalior made me fiery, always ready for action. In contrast, the serene flow of Narmada's water in Malwa instilled patience and tranquillity within me." This was said by Indian Army veteran Lieutenant General Madhav G Datar who opened up about his decision to settle in Mhow after bidding adieu to his hometown in Gwalior.

Reflecting on his transition to life in Mhow, Lt Gen Datar recounts a heart-warming story that highlights the role of faith and destiny in his journey. "My house in Mhow and the loan to build it were sanctioned because of my wife Savita’s fate," he reveals. "The State Bank of Indore approved the loan in her name within a mere 40 seconds. It was a moment that reinforced our belief in the power of trust and love."

Lt Gen Datar is effusive in his praise for Mhow, which he labels as an unparalleled haven for retired veterans. "This town, nestled amid natural beauty, offers facilities like hospitals, schools, canteens and others," he extols.

His wife's presence by his side has made his Mhow experience even more fulfilling. "She found joy in being part of Mahjong Groups, a testament to the thriving community life here," he shares with a twinkle in his eye. And it's not just the social activities that resonate with Lt Gen Datar; he has also developed a fondness for the climate and the warmth of the people in Mhow.

"One of the aspects I cherish about Mhow is its connectivity with Indore city," he says, underscoring the convenience of accessing urban amenities while enjoying the tranquillity of a less densely populated town. As we wrap up our conversation, Lt Gen Datar leaves us with a sentiment that echoes his choice: "Mhow isn't just a place, it's a lifestyle.”

