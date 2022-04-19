Indore: ​​MGM to help Haryana Govt in setting up artificial limb centre​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Haryana, OP Yadav, expressed his willingness to collaborate with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to set up a centre for preparing and distributing artificial limbs in Haryana.

During his second visit to Indore a couple of days ago, the minister met the Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Sanjay Dixit, to discuss the planning to prepare knowledge exchange and fellowship programmes between Haryana Government and the medical college.

According to the in-charge of artificial limb centre, Dr DK Sharma, “The medical college has moved a step ahead in signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the social justice department of Haryana.

“During the knowledge exchange programme, training of doctors for preparing and helping people with artificial limbs in Haryana would be done while teachers and students of MGM Medical College will go for fellowship there,” Dr Sharma said.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the minister had expressed interest in various facilities and also appreciated the efforts of the State government and medical college for the betterment of Divyangjan.

In his previous visit to the college in December 2021, the minister had visited the Artificial Limb Centre at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and also chaired a meeting of the HoDs of MGM Medical College and health officials.

“I found many good things, and we’ll implement the same in Haryana, including the collaboration of four departments for identification and certification for Divyangjan,” he had told the media.

The minister added that they would also sign an MoU with the ​State government and the medical college and would share the knowledge and best practices that could be implemented there.

