Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals Also Proposed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College has sent a comprehensive proposal to MP Building Development Corporation, outlining the ambitious renovation and modernisation plans for Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar (MYH), one of the largest government hospitals in the state. This marks the third major renovation of the hospital, which is now aiming to achieve a corporate look with state-of-the-art facilities.

In response to a recent inquiry from Building Development Corporation, the Dean provided detailed information about the planned construction, renovation and upgradation work at the hospital. This proposal is part of a broader initiative to transform the hospital into a ëmodelí hospital, with a budget of approximately Rs 550 crore allocated for both MYH and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

According to officials, the renovation work will cover multiple aspects of the hospital, including upgrading toilets, bathrooms, washing areas, pantry, waterproofing and water supply systems. The project also includes modernising faculty rooms, doctors' and nurses' duty rooms, office spaces and seminar rooms with features like wall panelling, false ceiling and Wi-Fi lanes.

The wards and corridors will be revamped to align with modern standards, incorporating false ceilings, LED lighting and new doors and windows. The exterior of the hospital will also see significant enhancements, with plans for a new front elevation, a redesigned main gate, and ACP elevation work on all sides. The proposal also covers critical infrastructure improvements, including sewage and drainage systems, plastering, repairs, waterproofing and painting.

//Other expansion plans

The plan includes the establishment of a 400-bed ultramodern trauma centre on MYH campus and development of a 250-300 bed infrastructure at MRTB Hospital as a Centre of Excellence in Respiratory Medicine. Chacha Nehru Hospital will also be expanded by 300 beds. Additionally, MYH's nine operation theatres will be converted into modular operation theatres. The project also involves constructing multi-storey residential housing for doctors and staff, a new boundary-wall for the entire campus and a 500-bed Dharamshala for attendants of patients.