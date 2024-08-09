 Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals Also Proposed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals Also Proposed

Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals Also Proposed

This marks the third major renovation of the hospital, which is now aiming to achieve a corporate look with state-of-the-art facilities. In response to a recent inquiry from Building Development Corporation, the Dean provided detailed information about the planned construction, renovation and upgradation work at the hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:53 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College has sent a comprehensive proposal to MP Building Development Corporation, outlining the ambitious renovation and modernisation plans for Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar (MYH), one of the largest government hospitals in the state. This marks the third major renovation of the hospital, which is now aiming to achieve a corporate look with state-of-the-art facilities.

In response to a recent inquiry from Building Development Corporation, the Dean provided detailed information about the planned construction, renovation and upgradation work at the hospital. This proposal is part of a broader initiative to transform the hospital into a ëmodelí hospital, with a budget of approximately Rs 550 crore allocated for both MYH and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Read Also
Bhopal: Thefts Rampant At Rly Stations; Recovery Rate Stands 10% Despite Essential Equipment
article-image

According to officials, the renovation work will cover multiple aspects of the hospital, including upgrading toilets, bathrooms, washing areas, pantry, waterproofing and water supply systems. The project also includes modernising faculty rooms, doctors' and nurses' duty rooms, office spaces and seminar rooms with features like wall panelling, false ceiling and Wi-Fi lanes.

The wards and corridors will be revamped to align with modern standards, incorporating false ceilings, LED lighting and new doors and windows. The exterior of the hospital will also see significant enhancements, with plans for a new front elevation, a redesigned main gate, and ACP elevation work on all sides. The proposal also covers critical infrastructure improvements, including sewage and drainage systems, plastering, repairs, waterproofing and painting.

Read Also
MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams...
article-image

+BOX

//Other expansion plans

The plan includes the establishment of a 400-bed ultramodern trauma centre on MYH campus and development of a 250-300 bed infrastructure at MRTB Hospital as a Centre of Excellence in Respiratory Medicine. Chacha Nehru Hospital will also be expanded by 300 beds. Additionally, MYH's nine operation theatres will be converted into modular operation theatres. The project also involves constructing multi-storey residential housing for doctors and staff, a new boundary-wall for the entire campus and a 500-bed Dharamshala for attendants of patients.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals...

Indore: MGM Sends MYH Renovation Plan Proposal To MPBDC; Expansion Of Other Associated Hospitals...

MP: Two Food Units Sealed For Unhygienic Practices In Indore

MP: Two Food Units Sealed For Unhygienic Practices In Indore

MP: Dy CM Devda Boosts Morale Of Women Self-Help Groups In Mandsaur

MP: Dy CM Devda Boosts Morale Of Women Self-Help Groups In Mandsaur

Nag Panchami: 5-Day Fair Awaits Devotees In MP's Nagalwadi

Nag Panchami: 5-Day Fair Awaits Devotees In MP's Nagalwadi

MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams...

MP: Narmada Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani; Opening Of Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar Dams...