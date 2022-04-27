Indore: MGM, MYH plan to develop ambulance booth system running on paper only

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration to implement a new plan for ambulance services operating from the hospital have fallen flat as they have failed to implement the plan even though more than two and half months have passed since it was first proposed.

The plan to take the services of retired army officers and retired cops to operate the booth for the ambulances on the hospital campus couldn’t see the light of the day. Moreover, no illegal ambulance operators have been removed from the hospital so far.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma and police commissioner Harinarayananchari Mishra had also visited the hospital and had directed the officials to set up the facility along with establishing a new police kiosk at the appropriate place.

However, the cops have got a place in the casualty to keep an eye over the unwanted activities in the hospital but the plan to develop a new kiosk is still on papers.

During the visit of the officials, it was decided that an ambulance booth be set up in the empty space near the casualty and to run the ambulances on the basis of a numbering system.

RTO and police are supposed to ensure verification of the vehicles and the drivers including fixing the rate of the ambulance at the earliest.

“We are working on the plan and discussing with the college and other officials for the same. Soon we will implement the plan to ensure safe and secure ambulance services to the patients,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:39 AM IST