Indore: MGM Medical College's Platinum Jubilee Celebration From Tomorrow

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College is going to celebrate the platinum jubilee of its foundation on January 6 and 7. Union minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will be the chief guest of the programme while state medical education minister Rajendra Shukla will also join the inauguration ceremony.

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, divisional commissioner Mal Singh, collector Ilayaraja T and other officials hold a meeting to review the preparations of the programme.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the two-day platinum jubilee celebration of the college will begin on January 6.

“The union minister of health Mansukh Mandaviya and medical education minister of state Rajendra Shukla will join the programme on January 7. The ministers will also launch a special stamp ticket of the college. Various scientific sessions will take place on the first day during which former deans of the college will share their experience while a cultural programme will be organised in the evening,” Dr Dixit said.

Collector Ilayaraja T said that the union minister will also inaugurate a central drug testing laboratory and also launch the survey report of ‘Health of Indore’ an initiative by the Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani.