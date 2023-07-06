 Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

The Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee has written a letter to MGM Medical College dean in which it has mentioned that payment of Rs 3,02,49,358 is pending.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore  | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajrana Ganesh Temple committee has asked the MGM Medical College authorities to pay their outstanding amount of Rs 3 crores. This payment is for the food distributed to the patients admitted to hospitals. 

The Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee has written a letter to MGM Medical College dean in which it has mentioned that payment of Rs 3,02,49,358 is pending.

The letter states that the committee has written six letters to the MGM Medical College from June 20, 2022, till June 26, 2023, reminding them of the outstanding payment.  So far the total remaining amount is Rs 3.02 crore is pending for payment till May 2023.

Read Also
Indore: Anticipatory Bail Denied In RSS Defamation Case  
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore 

Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted  

Indore: Trees And Plants Obstructing Entry To Metro Stations To Be Transplanted  

Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His...

Madhya Pradesh Pee-Gate: How CM Shivraj Apologised To Tribal Man After BJP Leader Urinated On His...

Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains 

Indore: Several Parts Of City Receive Rains 

Indore: First Phase Of Flyovers Nearing Completion  

Indore: First Phase Of Flyovers Nearing Completion  