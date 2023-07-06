Indore: MGM Medical College Owes Khajarna Ganesh Temple Rs 3 Crore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khajrana Ganesh Temple committee has asked the MGM Medical College authorities to pay their outstanding amount of Rs 3 crores. This payment is for the food distributed to the patients admitted to hospitals.

The Shree Ganpati Mandir Khajrana Management Committee has written a letter to MGM Medical College dean in which it has mentioned that payment of Rs 3,02,49,358 is pending.

The letter states that the committee has written six letters to the MGM Medical College from June 20, 2022, till June 26, 2023, reminding them of the outstanding payment. So far the total remaining amount is Rs 3.02 crore is pending for payment till May 2023.

