Indore: MGM Medical College yet to receive permission for autopsy of ​Covid bodies

Indore:

The ambitious move of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to analy​s​e​ ​the effect​s​ of deadly C​ovid​-19 on human body by performing autopsy ​has hit a permission hurdle.

The College administration had sent a proposal ​in this regard ​to the state government about a fortnight ago but ​is yet to receive a reply.

College had sought permission to conduct medical and pathological post mortem of ​Covid-19 patients’ bodies which will help in learning about the organs being affected by the virus and also help in learning the methods to prevent such effects.

“We had sent a proposal to the state government for the same but didn’t get any response or permission ​from them​. At present, autopsies are done only by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal in the state,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that it was found that 70-80 per​ ​cent of patients died not due to lung infection but due to intravascular thrombosis.

“Team of experts of medicine department, pathology, and forensic medicine will take part in conducting autopsies and will learn about the level of thrombosis, ​effect on other organs, reasons of sudden clotting, and ​other ​major cause​s​ of death,” he added.

The Dean ​made it clear that autopsies of ​only ​those bodies will be done for whom families give consent.

1-2 percent patients dying with sudden arrest post-recovery

According to Dr Dixit, during observation, they found that about 1-2 per​ ​cent people who recovered from the disease succumbing to sudden cardiac arrest.

“Such cases were seen in patients on the 25th day of infection and mostly in the patients suffering from diabetes. People suffering sudden cardiac arrested due to thrombosis,” he said. The college has also informed the state government about their observations.