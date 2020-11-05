Indore: MGM Medical College to seek nod to conduct autopsy of Corona-victims

Indore: Moving one step ahead to analyze the effect of deadly Covid-19 on the human body, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has decided to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for conducting autopsy of the deceased.

College will seek permission to conduct medical and pathological post mortem of COVID-19 patients’ bodies which will help in learning about the organs being affected by the virus and also help in learning the methods to prevent such effects.

“We will soon send a proposal to the state government for the same. At present, autopsies are done only by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal in the state,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that it was found that 70-80 percent of patients died not due to lung infection but due to intravascular thrombosis. “Team of experts of medicine department, pathology, and forensic medicine will take part in conducting autopsies and will learn about the level of thrombosis, affect on other organs, reasons of sudden cotting, and major cause of death,” he added.

Autopsies were performed in MY Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Unit and the results will be analyzed, researched, and discussed to make necessary changes in treatment protocol to save life.

The Dean also cleared that autopsies of those bodies will be done for whom families give consent for the same.

As many as 685 people have died due to COVID-19 in Indore and over 34,300 infected by the same.