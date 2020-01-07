Indore: MGM Medical College to provide cashless treatment to ESIC beneficiaries

Indore: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) have signed an agreement to provide cashless super specialty medical facilities to beneficiaries of ESIC.

Over 1.5 lakh insured people and over 6 lakh dependents will get cashless treatment in the associated hospital of MGM Medical College including MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital, and Cancer Hospital.

As per agreement, all the seven ESIC hospitals in the state can refer the patients to the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College.

“Patients will get the treatment at the rate decided under Central Government Health Scheme. The facility will be free for patients and the compensation will be provided by the ESIC,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal stated in an official release.

MGM Medical College had expected to get revenue of Rs 1 crore every year by providing facilities to the beneficiaries of ESIC. Patients can take treatment of cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology etc.

Pulse polio campaign from Jan 19: Although India has been declared as polio free country, health department will launch pulse polio campaign from January 19. According to chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia, as many as 5.37 lakh children will be covered under polio drive. Over 3,571 booths will be set up in 85 wards of the city and members of Indian Medical Association, Rotary Club, education department and other associations will also take part in the drive to reach every child between 0 to 5 years.