Indore: MGM Medical College Serves Notice To Hostel Warden, Seeks Report

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Surprised by the violent clash between medical students and sanitation workers of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), MGM Medical College administration has sought a report from the hostel warden along with clarification.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit has served a notice to the hostel warden, Block 7, Arpan Dubey to submit a report of the incident along with its reasons and the students’ involvement in the same.

“We have sought the report from the hostel staff and will take appropriate action after the same,” Dr Dixit said.

Three medical students were booked and arrested by the police on Monday for beating sanitation workers on being stopped from littering in a public place.

The incident had taken late on Sunday night when they were celebrating a friend’s birthday at Sarwate Bus Stand.

MGM Medical College students Chand Maravi, Dhairya Paliwal, and Harsh Sagar were booked under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Meanwhile, the students had also approached the cops for lodging a cross-complaint but to no avail. Later, the students had also sought help from college authorities to get their complaint lodged.

