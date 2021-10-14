Indore: MGM Medical College, RRCAT plan to join hands for cancer research

Indore

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) are planning to work on a knowledge transfer programme for focusing on research on cancer and other diseases.

The memorandum of understanding would be signed soon between the institutions wherein RRCAT will provide technology to the medical college and the students and faculty members will use it for research for the greater good.

Coordinator of the project and secretary of Cancer Society of Madhya Pradesh Dr SS Nayyar said, “RRCAT and MGM Medical College will be partnering in knowledge transfer as RRCAT would provide machines and equipment to set up a centre for early diagnosis and detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and other type of cancers and diseases.

The unit would be set up in MY Hospital in which students and faculties of MGM Medical College will study and findings of the same would be used for research,” Dr Nayyar said.

He added that a meeting between the officials of RRCAT, Cancer Society, and MGM Medical College has taken place and soon the MoU will be prepared.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they will hold a meeting again with the officials of RRCAT on Monday for further discussion about the proposal and to work over the same.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:48 PM IST