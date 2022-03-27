Indore: MGM Medical College recovers Rs19 crore in two years’ time from bond defaulters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has recovered about Rs 19 crore in the past two years from doctors who ‘defaulted’ on their bonds. According to the college administration, about 750 bond defaulters have deposited the amount in the college for being bond-free.

These doctors were supposed to serve in the rural areas after completing their studies in the government medical college and they had to deposit the bond amount on failing to fulfil the bond conditions.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the director of medical education, MGM Medical College has also released a list of about 274 doctors who failed to fulfil their bond conditions. These doctors had defaulted on their bonds by not serving in the rural areas and neither had they deposited the bond amount.

The dean of MGM Medical College has also recommended cancellation of their registration by the State Medical Council.

According to the list, these doctors graduated from the college between 2002 and 2012 and the P-G doctors between 2006 and 2015 and those who did diploma courses between 2006 and 2016.

‘List of docs sent to DME’

‘According to the direction of the DME, we’ve sent a list of such doctors to the department along with the recommendation to cancel their registration by the State Medical Council. These doctors have to either serve in rural areas or submit the bond amount to the medical college’ — Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:33 PM IST