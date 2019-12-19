Indore: MGM Medical College proposes to run free ambulance service

Indore: Fed up with the myriad complaints against the private ambulance operators in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and other hospitals associated to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the college administration has sent a proposal to the Medical Education Department to provide free ambulance facility to the patients.

The college administration has sent a proposal of Rs 1.71 crores for buying 16 vehicles to cater to the need of local as well as the patients of Indore and Ujjain division.

College has also sent an estimate of taking the vehicles on rent to provide these facilities.

According to Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal, “We are getting many complaints against the private ambulance operators in the hospitals. We will remove them from the hospital campus under our traffic plan as we have proposed to run the facility by our own and it will be free for the poor patients.”

Ambulance owners ask for high rates to the poor, especially those who want to take the body at their places.

“Medical Education Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho has directed us for preparing the plan for the welfare of the patients and poor people and we believe that it will be approved soon so that we can start the facility by our own,” she said.

As per the proposal sent by the college administration, on an average 10 patients died during treatment in MY Hospital while 13 died in other associated hospitals.

“For local purpose, college require 8 Maruti 800cc vehicles and for inter city cases, it requires 8 tempo traveler of 2596cc. Cost of buying the vehicles would be Rs 1.71 crores and expenses on staff for the same would be over 5 lakh,” the college proposed.

Similarly, on hiring the private ambulances, college requires over Rs 33 lakh per year for running six ambulances.