Indore: MGM Medical College prepares to set up four departments

MGM medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the recruitment of 22 faculty members in the last three days, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has laid the groundwork to start four new departments including head and neck surgery, radio diagnosis, emergency medicine, and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

Out of these four departments, two have been set up in Super Speciality Hospital for which equipment worth Rs 4 crores has also been purchased

According to superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla, two high-grade microscopes worth Rs 2 crore, drills and other equipment have already been installed.

“The advanced equipment will help in increasing precision in surgeries. The new departments will provide additional services to the patients. Recruitment on the posts for these departments has also been done,” Dr Shukla told the media.