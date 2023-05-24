Indore : MGM Medical College constitutes committee to allocate newly constructed 120-bed wards

Representative image

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has constituted a committee to distribute the newly prepared 120-bed wards on the sixth floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

Earlier, the college and hospital administration has already decided to keep the wards as general wards and to allocate them to the departments and approval has already been given by the college council in its meeting held, a couple of days ago.

“Two wards with a total capacity of 120 beds have been prepared in two wings on the sixth floor of the hospital. We are planning to develop it as general wards in both wings,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they are also planning to develop semi-private wards with the capacity of three beds. There is no semi-private ward in the hospital yet.

Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit had inspected the newly prepared facility and also asked to make some changes to improve the same including the nursing station accessibility, toilets for disabled, and others.

He also inspected the work of development of operation theatres on the first floor and asked the construction agency to make required changes and to complete the work at the earliest.

The 120 beds are being prepared by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board using lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building.

“This ward has been prepared with hollow pipes and sheets on the terrace of the sixth floor. The ward is ready and its allocation would be done soon,” Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur added.

Existing private wards in dilapidated conditions

Many private wards were prepared on the fourth floor of the hospital during its renovation in 2016. At that time, the Hospital had claimed that TV, refrigerator, geyser, and other facilities would be provided in these wards with a tariff of Rs 700 per day. However, all the equipment turned into scrap while seepage and choked drainage damaged the wards. Many of the wards have even turned into doctors' duty rooms or are being used for other purposes.

Surprisingly, the college council has increased the charges of the same private wards to Rs 1500.

