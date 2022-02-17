Indore: MGM Medical College constitutes committee in all associated hospitals for AMR containment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the National Medical Commission has asked all the medical colleges to take actions for implementing the national action plan for containment of antimicrobial resistance (NAP-AMR), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has all set to implement the plan.

The college has already set up committees for containment of AMR in all the associated hospitals including Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital.

“Increasing antimicrobial resistance is a serious threat to public health. The World Health Organization and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are emphasizing on putting a check on antibiotics which is the need of the hour. We are also taking steps to implement the NAP-AMR and started conducting workshops for the same,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

The NMC has asked to inform about the actions being taken for the same by February 28 along with nominating the nodal officer from all medical colleges.

“HoD of microbiology department Dr Anita Mutha is the nodal for the same. CMEs were also organized by the college to educate and inform medical students, doctors, and paramedical staff about AMR and ways to contain it,” Dr Dixit added.

The NMC has mentioned in its order that India is among the nations with one of the highest-burden of bacterial infection. The crude mortality from infectious diseases is very high.

AMR surveillance network comprising government medical colleges of Indore and Bhopal

National Antimicrobial Surveillance network (NARS-Net) has been established to determine the magnitude and trends of AMR in different geographical regions of the country. The network labs are required to submit AMR surveillance data of seven priority bacterial pathogens of public health importance including Klebsiella spp., Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Enterococcus spp., Pseudomonas spp, Acinetobacter spp., Salmonella enterica serotypes Typhi and Paratyphi. As many as 35 labs have been established in 26 states including two in government medical colleges of Indore and Bhopal.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 05:23 PM IST